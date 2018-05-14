Opposition leader urges Turkey to end ‘illegal detention’ of Greek soldiers

Greece’s conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday urged Turkey to end the “illegal detention” of two Greek servicemen arrested in early May for straying into Turkish territory during a border patrol.



“[Turkey] must end the illegal detention of our two officers here and now,” Mitsotakis said during a visit to the northern Greek city of Alexandroupoli.



“[Turkey] must respect the rules of international law and the principles of good neighborliness. It must reflect on its responsibilities toward Greece as well as the European Union,” he added.



New Democracy MEP Manolis Kefalogiannis was on Monday scheduled to visit the two soldiers in a prison in Edirne.