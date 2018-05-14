EC denies reports it wants 180 votes for name deal
Online
European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas on Monday denied reports that the EU’s executive body wants any deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the name dispute with Greece to be approved in the Greek Parliament with 180 votes.
European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas on Monday denied reports that the EU’s executive body wants any deal with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the name dispute with Greece to be approved in the Greek Parliament with 180 votes.
“We do not dictate terms and conditions,” Schinas was quoted as saying.