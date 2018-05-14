Four bodies wash up on Cyprus’s northern shores

Four bodies washed up on Cyprus’s northern shores Sunday and Monday, believed to belong to Syrian nationals on a migratory route.

According to Turkish Cypriot daily Kibris Postasi, two bodies belonging to young men aged 24-30 were discovered on Monday near a beach in the Karpas peninsula.

The bodies of two other men, aged 30 and 50, had been found a day earlier in the same area, with local reports saying the four men were on the same boat.

Police in the north do not suspect foul play, while one of the men had a wallet with $100 inside and a mobile phone. Two identity cards and two passports were also discovered in the area.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday. [Kathimerini Cyprus]