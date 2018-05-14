NEWS |

 
Eastern Mediterranean faces security threat from Cyprus operations, Erdogan says

TAGS: Turkey, Cyprus, Energy, Defense, Diplomacy

The eastern Mediterranean region will face a sustained security threat if Cyprus continues unilateral operations there, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Erdogan, on an official visit to Britain, made the comment in a speech at the Chatham House think tank in London.

Turkey and Cyprus’s internationally recognized Greek Cypriot government have been locked in a public dispute over overlapping claims of jurisdiction for offshore oil and gas research. [Reuters]

