Greek court turns down appeal against asylum decision
Online
The Athens Administrative Appeals Court has turned down an appeal by the Migration Policy Ministry against an earlier decision to grant asylum to a Turkish serviceman.
The Athens Administrative Appeals Court has turned down an appeal by the Migration Policy Ministry against an earlier decision to grant asylum to a Turkish serviceman.
This is the second such decision relating to the eight servicemen that fled Turkey following the failed coup attempt in July 2016.
The Athens court ruled that the particular officer should remain in a securely guarded place and be prevented from traveling.