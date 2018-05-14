Stefanos Lazaridis | Athens | To May 31

Clive Barda

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center is hosting “Cynical Romantic,” an exhibition of works by the late artist, director and set/costume designer Stefanos Lazaridis, former artistic director of the Greek National Opera. The career-spanning exhibition on the fourth-floor National Library of Greece Patio features models, photographs and archive material that covers nearly 40 years of creation. Starting with his early set paintings and costume designs, it moves on to landmark productions in which Lazaridis acted both as director and set designer: Duran Duran’s 1993 tour of America, “Orpheus and Eurydice” (1993) for the Sydney Opera House, “Oedipus” (1989) and “Duke Bluebeard's Castle” (1990) for the Scottish Opera, and Dimitris Dimitriadis’s play “The Beginning of Life” (1995) at the Amore Theater in Athens, not to forget the eight productions for the English National Opera’s 2000 Italian Season, on which he served as chief visionary. The exhibition is co-organized by the Greek National Opera, the National Bank of Greece Cultural Foundation (MIET), the National Library of Greece and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center. Open daily from 9.30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Check the website for guided tours.

National Library of Greece Patio (4th floor), SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org