US shipping seminar in context of Posidonia

Under the auspices of the US Embassy in Athens, the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and the North American Marine Environment Protection Association (NAMEPA) are co-organizing the “Trading in US Waters: Priorities and Solutions” seminar, which will take place on Thursday, June 7, during the Posidonia 2018 shipping exhibition.



The seminar is organized in cooperation with the Commercial Section of the US Embassy, the International Propeller Club of the United States, Piraeus Port Authority and the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping’s Maritime Hellas Shipping Cluster.



The event is designed to assist the local shipping community and maritime stakeholders in pursuing a fully integrated approach to US requirements for vessels visiting US ports.



Key issues will focus on specific topics like the sulfur requirements in 2020, the digitalization of shipping, cyber-security realities and risk management.



The seminar provides a platform to meet and network with a target audience of shipowners and shipping industry experts.