ATHEX: Local stock index heads south on very low turnover

It seems Public Power Corporation is the new sales target after Folli Follie, as its stock slumped 9.47 percent on Monday. The Greek market benchmark ended in the red on a day of particularly low trading volume.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 815.99 points, shedding 0.78 percent from Friday’s 822.37 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.41 percent to 2,138.82 points, while small-caps expanded 0.16 percent.

Banks presented a mixed picture, with their index shrinking 0.92 percent: Alpha fell 3.14 percent and Piraeus gave up 2.59 percent, while Eurobank added 1.49 percent and National grew 1.48 percent. Folli Follie lost 3.73 percent, while Coca-Cola HBC advanced 2.53 percent.

In total 36 stocks posted gains, 39 took losses and 27 stayed put.

Turnover was the lowest of the last 35 sessions, amounting to 36 million euros, down from last Friday’s 56 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index improved 0.70 percent to close at 66.36 points.