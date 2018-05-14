Fatal DUI trucker remanded in Athens

The 64-year-old truck driver who caused a fatal road accident last week while under the influence of alcohol was remanded in custody on Monday by an Athens prosecutor.



He faces criminal charges of manslaughter through neglect.



The crash occurred on Kifissou Avenue in Athens early Wednesday morning when the 64-year-old lost control of his truck, which veered into two cars, killing both drivers.



A woman was also seriously injured.



The 64-year-old has lost two relatives in road accidents, including his son in a motorcycle crash.