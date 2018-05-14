Mother, grandmother admit to baby's murder

A 19-year-old and her 54-year-old mother were arrested on Monday for the murder of a baby that was found in a street dumpster in the Athens district of Petroupoli in February.



The two women have reportedly confessed to the crime, while the 19-year-old mother of the infant said it was an unwanted pregnancy.



She said she strangled the baby with its umbilical cord and stuffed its mouth with paper to stop it from crying with the help of her mother before disposing it in the street dumpster.



The infant was reportedly wrapped in a sheet when it was discovered in February by a ragman, who notified police.



The two women were charged by an Athens prosecutor and have been given until Thursday to prepare their defense.