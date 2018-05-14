Big plans seen complementing Golden Hall

Lamda Development is considering the creation of a major complex with a multitude of uses to complement the existing Golden Hall shopping center in Maroussi, northern Athens.

According to the investment plan published in the Government Gazette, the project also provides for the creation of 5,264 square meters in office space, effectively replacing the Kronos Business Center sold earlier this year to Trastor.

Plans also include an aquarium, a gym, children’s play areas, cafes, restaurants and the Museum of the Olympic Games.