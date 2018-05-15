The patience of thousands of Athenians and visitors to the capital was once again tested by a metro strike on Monday.



The problem is that no one really knows why this particular strike was held in the first place. The result was even more traffic jams on the streets of Athens as many commuters were forced to take their cars to work.



The Athens metro was a huge and significant project that was welcomed and embraced by all Greeks, who wanted it to remain clean and efficient – in other words, a world away from the misery characterizing most of the country’s public services.



Unfortunately, however, the Athens metro is going downhill rapidly.



The responsibility for this dire state of affairs lies with the management of the company that runs the Athens metro, as well as the trade unionists who arbitrarily decide to take strike action without the consent of the majority.