Police relocate 600 migrants from disused factories in Patra to state facilities

The Greek Police early on Tuesday relocated hundreds of migrants from makeshift camps that have sprung up in disused factories in the port of Patra over the past few months.

The operation began at 5.30 in the morning with officers entering the two camps simultaneously to inform the migrants of their imminent relocation.

According to local reports, there was no resistance by the 600 or so migrants who boarded buses and were transferred to state-run facilities where officials were to check their documents.

Four unaccompanied minors who had been at the camps were to be sent to special hostels.