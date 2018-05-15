Tsipras and Tusk discuss progress in name negotiations

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday discussed by telephone reports of progress in United Nations-mediated efforts to resolve a dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia over the latter's name.

Officials in Brussels on Tuesday indicated that the messages coming out of both Athens and Skopje about the prospects for a solution are good.

Tsipras and his FYROM counterpart Zoran Zaev are expected to discuss the matter ahead of an EU-Western Balkans summit scheduled to take place in Sofia on Thursday.

The EU official expressed hope that the two leaders would inform them of "positive developments in the negotiations."

Although there are no expectation for the deal to be sealed in Sofia, obviously, the official expressed hopes for a "good outcome" by June when the European Commission is expected to decide on whether to launch EU accession talks with FYROM.