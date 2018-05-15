Six bank staff tied to ring that netted 2.7 mln euros from safe deposit boxes

Six bank employees are being charged as members of a criminal ring believed to have netted more than 2.7 million euros in cash and valuables from safe deposit boxes of a branch of National Bank in Thessaloniki over a period of 17 years.

According to the Greek Police (ELAS), the suspects are all bank employees, aged between 61 and 64, who had access to the safe deposit boxes which were raided between 1999 and 2016.

According to a statement issued by ELAS, the racket members took jewelry, gold sovereigns and cash from nine safe deposit boxes rented by 13 individuals.

The case came to light when the owners of the missing valuables contacted the authorities.

The Thessaloniki security police subsequently launched an investigation, prompting prosecutors to bring charges against the six bank employees.