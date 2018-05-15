Macbeth | Athens | May 17

The Athens Concert Hall will be screening a pre-recorded broadcast of “Macbeth” from the Olivier Theatre in London on Thursday, May 17. The National Theatre production of Shakespeare’s darkest play is directed by Rufus Norris, with Rory Kinnear as Macbeth, and Anne-Marie Duff as Lady Macbeth. The screening in the Alexandra Trianti Hall starts at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 15 euros (8 euros for students, under-25s, the unemployed and the disabled).



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr