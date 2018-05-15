Celtic Music Festival | Athens | May 17-20

The 4th Athens Celtic Music Festival gets under way on the roof of the Trianon Cinema in central Athens on Thursday, May 17. Organized by local acts Iernis, Noriana, Solastas, Tir Fada and Treescelts, the four-day event will also feature the Curfa Gaelic Choir and special guests David Alexander, Scott Mavroudis, Nicola Stathers and Paddy Egan. In addition to music, there will be workshops on Celtic fairy tales all day on the opening day, while seminars on the Irish bagpipe and Celtic singing, among others, will also be taking place. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets cost 12 euros if purchased in advance and 14 euros on the door.



Trianon, 21 Kodringtonos, tel 210.821.5469