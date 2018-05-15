ECB's Nouy discusses Greek lenders with central banker

The head of the ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM), Daniele Nouy, completed a two-day visit to Athens on Tuesday, during which she met with Greece's central banker Yannis Stournaras and representatives of lenders to discuss the health of the country's banking system.



Nouy focused on the prospects of the country's banks following the recently completed stress tests, and specifically on the issue of non-performing exposures and the need to reduce them.