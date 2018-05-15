Greece expresses 'abhorrence' at deaths in Gaza, calls for 'restraint'

Greece's foreign ministry expressed on Tuesday its “abhorrence and deep concern” at the deaths of Palestinian protesters from Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip and called on both sides to show restraint to avoid escalating the violence.



“We note with abhorrence and deep concern the tragic loss of dozens of lives, including those of children, and the wounding of hundreds of protesters resulting from Israeli gunfire in the Gaza Strip,” the ministry said in a press release.



“It is imperative that restraint be shown in order to avoid further escalation and more victims. Israel needs to respect the right to peaceful demonstration and avoid the use of disproportionate force. On their part, Hamas and all those organizing the protests in the Gaza Strip need to ensure the peaceful nature of these protests,” it added.