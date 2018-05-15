Athens Medical Association announces plans for mission in Gaza

The Athens Medical Association (ISA) announced on Tuesday it is organizing a mission with volunteer doctors to the Gaza Strip, to provide medical assistance to those injured during the protests at the border fence between the Strip and Israel.



“The mission, the expenses of which have been covered, will move around safe areas in the region where medical assistance is offered to the population,” the association said in a press release.



ISA invites doctors who want to participate and particularly orthopedists, surgeons, anesthesiologists and other specializations that are more urgently needed, to apply at the association's email isathens2@isathens.gr.