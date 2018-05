The 6th Analyst & Investor Capital Link Shipping Forum will take place at the Divani Caravel Hotel on June 4, in the framework of the Conference Program of the Posidonia 2018 shipping exhibition in Athens, and will feature industry leaders exchanging views on the future of shipping.



The keynote speaker will be International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Kitack Lim, who will set the tone of the forum, discussing the current status and future projections of the financial and capital markets in relation to the shipping industry.



The forum will also address issues of critical importance to shipping, such as access to and availability to capital, bank and alternative finance, as well as the impact of technology and new regulations.



It will feature panelists from the Greek and international maritime communities, the global shipping heads of major ship banking institutions, top investors and analysts.