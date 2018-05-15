ADEDY, GSEE announce 24-hour strike

The public sector union, ADEDY, and the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) have announced a 24-hour strike on May 30.

According to statements issued by both unions, the industrial action will be taken to protest against “austerity, unemployment and overtaxation.”

The unions also said they will boycott the government’s plans to implement the bailout commitment to evaluate public sector workers by June.

The umbrella union of Greek seamen, PNO, said it will also take part in the strike and that ships will remain in ports around the country on May 30.

PNO said it was taking action to protest a long list of grievances, including the “demolition” of the seamen’s pension fund, NAT, and the “looting” of its assets, as well as worsening working conditions.