Protesters in march for Gaza pelt stones at Israeli embassy

A march by leftist groups and Palestinians in central Athens on Tuesday to express solidarity with Palestine following the deaths of protesters by Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip turned violent, as demonstrators pelted stones at riot police vans guarding the Israeli embassy and the embassy building itself.

The demonstration started outside the Athens Concert Hall on central Vasilisis Sofias avenue with protesters marching towards the American embassy and arriving outside the building of the Israeli diplomatic mission.



Protesters burned Israeli flags and climbed on riot police vans waving Palestinian flags.