COMMENT |

 
Editorial EDITORIAL

Damage control

COMMENT

The Paraskevopoulos law introduced to reduce overcrowding at the country’s prisons is bad and has caused very big problems.

When it was drawn up it echoed the obsessions and fixations of its writers and was the product of pressure exerted by powerful interests both in and outside prisons.

The damage has certainly been done, but the time has come to limit it.

The government must find the political courage to repeal the law and protect  human lives and citizens’ property.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 