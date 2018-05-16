The Paraskevopoulos law introduced to reduce overcrowding at the country’s prisons is bad and has caused very big problems.



When it was drawn up it echoed the obsessions and fixations of its writers and was the product of pressure exerted by powerful interests both in and outside prisons.



The damage has certainly been done, but the time has come to limit it.



The government must find the political courage to repeal the law and protect human lives and citizens’ property.