Greek islands receive more refugees

Greece’s coast guard rescued 108 refugees and migrants in two separate operations in the eastern Aegean on Tuesday, as the number of arrivals continued to climb.

The first large plastic boat was located off the east coast of Lesvos, near the island airport, where coast guard officers rescued 64 people and arrested a 50-year-old boat operator believed to be the smuggler.



Authorities later located a second boat with 44 people on board northeast of the islet of Farmakonisi in the Dodecanese and detained the 23-year-old alleged smuggler.

In the past 24 hours, 156 refugees and migrants arrived on the islands, 151 of whom ended up on Lesvos.