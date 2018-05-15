ND slams gov’t for snubbing proposal on vote for Greeks abroad

Greece’s main conservative opposition has slammed the leftist-led government for snubbing a proposal to give diaspora Greeks the right to vote in Greek elections.

According to New Democracy’s proposal, people who are already registered in any of Greece’s electoral districts would be allowed to vote for candidates on a single nationwide ticket. Polling would take place at embassies and consulates.

Over the weekend ND chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis called on Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to back the proposal in Parliament. A two-thirds majority would mean the measure would apply in the next national election.

Meanwhile, the conservatives insist they will only agree to government plans to break up Athens’s second electoral district into smaller divisions if the former adopts its diaspora vote proposal.

In a statement, ND urged the government to support both proposals in a parliamentary vote.

“This is the only just [thing] that the government has implemented,” the party said in a sarcastic reference to a SYRIZA campaign slogan.