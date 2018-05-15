Greeks protest against planned pension reforms

Greek pensioners shout slogans during a demonstration against planned pension reforms in Athens, Tuesday. In comments to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the head of the union of pensioners insured with the Social Security Foundation (IKA), Dimos Koumbouris, called for the abolition of the so-called Katrouglas Law, named after former labor and social security minister Giorgos Katrougalos, who introduced it, describing its provisions as "lethal." The recalcuation of pensions introduced by the Katrougalos Law was "torture," Koumbouris said. [Reuters]