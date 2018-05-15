ATHEX: Index drops below 800 pts again

Banks and Folli Follie inflicted fresh losses on the main index at the Athens Exchange (ATHEX) on Tuesday as the pressure continued on Greek bond prices and on international markets, taking the benchmark below the 800-point mark.

The ATHEX general index ended at 799.37 points, shedding 2.04 percent from Monday’s 815.99 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.66 percent to 2,103.37 points.

The banks index conceded 3.96 percent, as Piraeus and National both slumped 7.59 percent, Eurobank gave up 4.39 percent and Alpha slipped 0.56 percent.

However, the biggest losses were reserved for Folli Follie, which suffered another major daily drop amounting to 10.51 percent. Viohalco decreased 3.82 percent and Hellenic Petroleum fell 3.73 percent, while GEK Terna led the few growers with a 1.58 percent advance.

In total 43 stocks recorded gains, 66 endured losses and 24 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.4 million euros, almost twice Monday’s 36 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index improved 0.93 percent to close at 66.98 points.