The hi-tech market’s worst fears proved true on Tuesday, as the government tabled an amendment in Parliament which foresees the imposition of a one-off 2 percent levy on electronic appliances, such as smartphones, tablets and computers, in favor of copyright holders.

The levy is even heavier that anticipated as it will apply to all computers without exception – against the original plan for taxing appliances with more than 4 gigabytes of memory.

The Federation of Hellenic Information Technology & Communications Enterprises (SEPE) spoke yesterday of an “unfair” and “anti-growth” levy that is alien to European reality. “For the umpteenth time, SEPE expresses its strong opposition to the law on the reasonable payment of copyright after the specific amendments, and notes the serious consequences it will bring,” the federation said in a statement.

The sector’s total burden from the levy (which will mainly affect importers as well as assemblers of smartphones, PCs etc), is estimated at 65 million euros per year; in proportion to the market, this is 24 times higher than the levy introduced in Spain, and the cost is certain to be passed on to consumers.

