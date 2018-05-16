Voutsis to visit Greek soldiers detained in Turkey

Greece’s Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis was on Wednesday scheduled to visit the two Greek soldiers that are being detained in Turkey since March after accidentally crossing a borderline between the two countries.

Voutsis, currently in Istanbul for a summit of parliament speakers, was expected to arrive at Edirne prison at 5 p.m.



A conservative MEP, Manolis Kefalogiannis, visited the two soldiers earlier this week as the head of a European Parliament delegation visiting Turkey.