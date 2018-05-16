NEWS |

 
Voutsis to visit Greek soldiers detained in Turkey

TAGS: Diplomacy, Turkey

Greece’s Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis was on Wednesday scheduled to visit the two Greek soldiers that are being detained in Turkey since March after accidentally crossing a borderline between the two countries.

Voutsis, currently in Istanbul for a summit of parliament speakers, was expected to arrive at Edirne prison at 5 p.m.

A conservative MEP, Manolis Kefalogiannis, visited the two soldiers earlier this week as the head of a European Parliament delegation visiting Turkey.

