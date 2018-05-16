British woman found dead in her Cyprus apartment

Famagusta police are investigating the death of a British woman, whose body was found inside her smoke-filled apartment in Protaras, in Cyprus.



Friends of the 37-year-old victim, described as a British female with permanent residency in Cyprus, began to worry around 6 p.m. Tuesday, when they realised she had given no signs of life in the last 24 hours and their phone calls would go unanswered.



Local reports say they went outside her apartment in Kapparis, Protaras area, and immediately could smell there was smoke inside the residence.



Fire fighters, who rushed to the scene, broke down the door and found smoke but no fire. They then discovered the body of the victim in the bathroom. Police say there were no bruises or burns on the victim.



Forensic pathologist Sofocles Sofocleous, who conducted an initial autopsy at the scene, ruled out foul play. But more information will be known following a forensic medical examination scheduled for 12 noon Wednesday.



Preliminary reports say the victim appears to have died of smoke inhalation but the source of the smoke remained unknown. Authorities are reportedly exploring the possibility of a cooking pot catching on fire.



Police are investigating a case of unnatural death.



