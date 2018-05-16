Kasidiaris slammed over ‘scarecrow’ comments

Greece’s ruling SYRIZA party on Wednesday condemned a verbal attack by Golden Dawn MP Ilias Kasidiaris against deputy Parliament speaker and MP Anastasia Christodoulopoulou.



During a parliamentary debate on Greece’s asylum rules Wednesday, Kasidiaris said that if Golden Dawn came to power it would use Christodoulopoulou as a “scarecrow” to keep would-be migrants away from the islands.



In a statement Wednesday, SYRIZA said the “vulgar and fascist attack… constitutes a provocation to progressive and democratic citizens.”



“The country must be purged of this criminal gang, it must sideline the apologists of Hitler and their racist language,” it said.