NEWS |

 
NEWS

Kasidiaris slammed over ‘scarecrow’ comments

TAGS: Politics

Greece’s ruling SYRIZA party on Wednesday condemned a verbal attack by Golden Dawn MP Ilias Kasidiaris against deputy Parliament speaker and MP Anastasia Christodoulopoulou.

During a parliamentary debate on Greece’s asylum rules Wednesday, Kasidiaris said that if Golden Dawn came to power it would use Christodoulopoulou as a “scarecrow” to keep would-be migrants away from the islands.

In a statement Wednesday, SYRIZA said the “vulgar and fascist attack… constitutes a provocation to progressive and democratic citizens.”

“The country must be purged of this criminal gang, it must sideline the apologists of Hitler and their racist language,” it said.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 