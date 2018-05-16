Maurice Godelier | Athens | May 17

Winner of the CNRS Gold Medal in 2001 and professor emeritus at France’s School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences (EHESS), French anthropologist Maurice Godelier will be delivering a lecture at the Athens Concert Hall on Thursday, May 17, a part of the “Crossing the Frontiers of Knowledge” cycle. Organized in collaboration with the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), the French Embassy in Athens and the French Institute in Greece, the lecture, in French, with simultaneous translation into Greek, will take place in the Dimitris Mitropoulos Hall, starting at 7 p.m. Admission is free with distribution of seating coupons starting at 5.30 p.m.



Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr