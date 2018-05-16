Rock & Blues | Athens | May 17

Local blues/rock act the Rosewood Brothers will be playing at the Six Dogs venue in downtown Athens on Thursday, May 17. Formed in Athens in 2008 they recently released their first album, “Soul Blossom,” which has met with warm reviews. Also on stage on the night will be Low Gravity, a high-voltage instrumental band whose sounds blend rock, blues, funk and 70s space rock. The music starts at 9 p.m. and entrance costs 5 euros.



Six Dogs, 6-8 Avramiotou, Monastiraki, tel 210.321.0510, www.sixdogs.gr