Investment groups prequalified for Egnatia Odos tender

Greece on Wednesday prequalified seven investment groups to take part in the second phase of a tender for the administration of the Egnatia Odos highway, privatization agency TAIPED said.



It listed them as: Anas International Enterprise, Diolkos, GEK Terna with Egis Projects, Freyja Holdings, Roadis Transportation Holding with Aktor Concessions, Sichuan Communications Investment Group with Damco Energy, and Vinci Highways-Vinci Concessions with Mytilineos Holdings.



Egnatia stretches 648 kilometers from the western port town of Igoumenitsa to the Evros border with Turkey in the northeast, and the contract for financing, operation and maintenance of the highway and three annex roads is for 35 years, according to its initial invitation to tender.



[Reuters]