The Institute of Energy for Southeastern Europe (IENE) is organizing a seminar titled “Energy & Shipping” on June 8, in the context of the Posidonia 2018 shipping fair.



The particularly important role played by the Greek merchant fleet in the transportation of global energy commodities has prompted IENE to organize this pioneering event in collaboration with Posidonia and with the active participation of a number of ship operators, energy traders and leading legal firms.



This year’s special theme will focus on the new bunkering fuel specifications, in view of latest IMO agreed measures soon to be implemented.



A number of prominent speakers from the oil and gas sector, the shipping sector and the field of maritime law in Greece and abroad have confirmed their participation.



Other subject areas to be covered in this international seminar include an overview of global energy markets (oil, gas, coal), the latest developments in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum derivatives, special cargoes (LNG, LPG) and coal.