Police seeking suspects in two armed robberies

Police in the capital on Wednesday were seeking the perpetrators behind two armed robberies, one in the southern suburb of Palaio Faliro and the other in Petroupoli, northwestern Athens, both on Tuesday night.



In the first incident, a lone assailant forced employees to hand over cash from the register at a gas station before fleeing on foot.



In the second, two assailants targeted a supermarket, also threatening to shoot staff unless they emptied the cash registers. All three robbers remained at large last night.