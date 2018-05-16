Two molesters jailed

A court on the eastern Aegean island of Corfu sentenced a 56-year-old man to 20 years in prison for molesting a 14-year-old girl.



The man, a resident of Volos in central Greece, was arrested last July while on holiday on Corfu with the girl whom he presented as his daughter.



However, the girl’s demeanor raised suspicion among staff at the hotel where they were staying.



An investigation revealed that the girl’s 40-year-old mother had colluded with the 56-year-old. She received a 12-year prison term.



Meanwhile, police have publicized the identity of a 49-year-old Iraqi who was charged and jailed last month in Serres in northern Greece for allegedly performing lewd acts on a 16-year-old girl.



The man, who was staying at a refugee camp with his daughter, was arrested after the 16-year-old filed a complaint with local police.