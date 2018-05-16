NEWS |

 
Greek prosecutor orders probe into reality show

An Athens prosecutor has ordered an investigation into whether the “Game of Love” reality TV show that is broadcast on ANT1 is in violation of anti-obscenity laws.

The probe launched on Wednesday will examine the role of  ANT1 executives and whether the National Council for Radio and Television (ESR) which monitors TV content was in breach of duty.

According to critics, the show’s intimate scenes have crossed the line of public decency.

