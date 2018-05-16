Opposition parties accuse government of interfering in justice

Greek opposition parties blamed the government for the resignation of the president of the Council of State on Wednesday, saying it is a strong indication of its interference in Justice.



Nikos Sakellariou said earlier his decision to resign was in protest at recent leaks of classified information on Council of State sessions deliberating the legitimacy of the so-called Katrougalos law which introduced a recalculation of pensions.



New Democracy shadow justice minister Nikos Panayiotopoulos spoke of an “unprecedented” resignation that highlights the fraught relations between the government and judicial authorities.



“The government must immediately explain this development. It is, however, necessary, when Justice is at the center of obvious government pressure, for top officials to perform their duties impartially, away from publicity,” he added.



The Movement for Change said the resignation, a first in the court's history, is “another tangible proof of the borderline situation that has been created in Greek Justice."



“The constant, overt, and divisive government interventions and attacks on the judiciary - which the outgoing president of the CoS had denounced last January - have caused deep wounds in the rule of law,” it added.