No respect for our institutions

Recent developments in Greece’s judicial sector are unprecedented – not to mention extremely worrying. 

The identity of the individuals involved is not the real issue here. 

However, when a historic and established institution such as the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, is shaken and thrown into crisis – as it was yesterday with the resignation of its president, Nikos Sakellariou – there is something to worry about. 

It is a sign of a deeper and broader crisis undermining the institutions of our country. 

And clearly there can be no doubt that the country’s leftist-led government, which seems to treat even the Council of State as if it were a part of the broader public sector, bears a share of responsibility for the current disheartening situation.

