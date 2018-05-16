ATHEX: Stocks keep sliding amid bearish mood

Stocks headed lower for a third consecutive session on Wednesday while pressure continued on Greek bonds. The continued decline of bank stocks in particular, combined with the relatively increased turnover, suggests that investors are in a bearish mood, which is likely to set the tone for the next few sessions too.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 787.90 points, shedding 1.43 percent from Tuesday’s 799.37 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.38 percent to 2,074.35 points, while small-caps advanced 1.02 percent.

The banks index conceded 3.50 percent, with Piraeus slumping 6.16 percent, Eurobank shrinking 4.74 percent, Alpha sliding 2.70 percent and National parting with 2.40 percent.

Folli Follie remained on a southbound course, falling 3.92 percent, followed by Jumbo and Hellenic Exchanges (both down 3.23 percent), while Grivalia Properties rose 1.55 percent.

In total 28 stocks registered gains, 77 sustained losses and 30 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 76.4 million euros, up from Tuesday’s 71.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.21 percent to close at 66.84 points.