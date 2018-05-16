The government appears ready to reconsider a 2 percent levy on smartphones and computers.

According to Wednesday statements by Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas, who was among the ministers who signed the relevant amendment, the measure introduced by the Culture Ministry is to be reviewed.

Another issue concerns the measure’s retroactive application, as the amendment dictates its introduction as of July 2017.

In effect this would mean imposing a 10-million-euro tax on importing enterprises which cannot pass the tax on to consumers for purchases already made, according to the legal consultant of the Greek association of IT companies (SETE), Yiannis Vradis.