Museum Day | Athens | May 18

Museums across Greece will be opening their doors free of charge and organizing special events to celebrate their special day on Friday. In the capital, the City of Athens is opening all of its museums (such as the Folk Art Museum at 6 Angeliki Hadzimichali Street in Plaka) and cultural centers, while also hosting screenings from the Ethnofest film festival of documentaries from different parts of the world celebrating cultural diversity, at the Technopolis cultural complex’s Industrial Gas Museum. The screenings and other special events at Technopolis start at 10 a.m.



Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9325