Christian Ronig | Athens | May 18

German singer-songwriter Christian Ronig – the talent behind the excellent English adaptation of “Minore tis Avgis” called “Dawn in Minor” – and other classic Greek songs, will appear at Stavros tou Notou on Friday. Ronig, an expat and fan of Greek music and culture, will play a set with selections from his album “Greece is Mine.” Doors open at 10 p.m. and admission costs 15 euros at the bar (with a complimentary drink) and 25 euros for a seat at a table.

Stavros tou Notou, Frantzi & 35 Tharypou, Neos Cosmos, tel 210.922.6975

