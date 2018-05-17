Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was holding a crucial meeting with his counterpart from the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) on the sidelines of a summit in Bulgaria on Thursday to discuss ongoing talks between the two countries to settle a decades-old name dispute.

Tsipras and Zoran Zaev were in the Bulgarian capital of Sofia for the EU-Western Balkan summit and Thursday’s meeting came a day after the prime minister of FYROM said that his country remains committed to NATO and European Union membership, indicating that he is eager for an agreement with Greece that would pave the way for accession talks.

Tsipras is also said to be preparing to meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel later in the day.