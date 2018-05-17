Greece to cut 2018 economic growth forecast to 2.0-2.1 percent

Greece will slash its projected economic growth rate this year to 2.0-2.1 percent from a previous 2.5 percent forecast, a senior finance ministry official said on Thursday.

“We will lower our (GDP) growth projection to 2.0 to 2.1 percent,” said the official on the sidelines of talks with inspectors representing the country’s official lenders. “This does not mean that growth cannot turn out higher but we must be conservative.” [Reuters]