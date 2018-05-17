FYROM PM hopes name dispute will be settled before June EU summit

The prime minister of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM), Zoran Zaev, appeared confident on Thursday of a breakthrough in talks with Greece regarding the former’s name.

“We have discussed one (specific) solution to the name dispute that could be acceptable for both sides, but we need to have further discussions in our countries,” Zaev told reporters in Sofia after meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on the sidelines of the EU-Western Balkans summit.

Greece and FYROM were “strengthening their friendship,” Zaev had said earlier in a post on Facebook, adding that “we believe that we will find a solution to preserve the dignity of citizens in both countries.”

Athens and Skopje are now working on the specific steps of a roadmap that could lead to a solution, Zaev told the press briefing, saying that he hopes for a deal before June’s European Union summit, where FYROM is looking to promote its bid to join the bloc.