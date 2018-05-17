Borisov upbeat on name deal between Athens, Skopje
Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borisov on Thursday appeared optimistic that Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) can reach a solution on the chronic name dispute after prime ministers of the two countries held talks in Sofia.
“There was good news shared by [Zoran] Zaev and [Alexis] Tsipras,” Borisov was quoted as saying.
“We will most likely hear about their agreement, but this is their secret they will first inform their public about it,” he reportedly added.