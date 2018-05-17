Eni to take full ownership of Thessaloniki-Thessaly Gas
Greece’s biggest gas company DEPA said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its holding in a local gas supplier to Italy’s Eni for 57 million euros.
Under the agreement, state-controlled DEPA will sell its 51 percent stake in Thessaloniki-Thessaly Gas.
Eni already holds a 49 percent stake in that company.
[Reuters]